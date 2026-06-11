Set up Conversion Prevention Cells, UP governor tells medical and dental universities

LUCKNOW Taking serious note of the alleged religious conversion case involving a resident doctor at the KGMU and the disappearance of the daughter of an SGPGI employee, UP governor Anandiben Patel has directed all medical and dental colleges in the state to establish Religious Conversion Prevention Cells (Dharmantaran Roktham Cells) to prevent such incidents in future, stated an official release.

The university administration has asked all colleges to establish the cells at the earliest and submit compliance reports. (File Photo)

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Following the governor’s directions, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University issued orders to all affiliated institutions. A letter from the governor’s special officer on duty, Dr Sudhir M Bobde, instructed the university to take necessary measures. Subsequently, on the directions of vice-chancellor Amit Devgan, the university registrar issued instructions to affiliated colleges to constitute dedicated cells for preventing religious conversion-related incidents.

The proposed cells will work to create awareness among students, doctors and staff while monitoring any suspicious activities. Institutions have also been directed to conduct awareness campaigns informing stakeholders about relevant rules, rights and responsibilities.

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said the medical university already has an Anti-Conversion Cell in place and will fully comply with the governor’s directions.

The university administration has asked all colleges to establish the cells at the earliest and submit compliance reports. It has also directed institutions to ensure prompt action on any complaints received. The move comes amid concerns raised by the alleged incidents in Lucknow, which sparked debate over monitoring and safety mechanisms within medical institutions.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a PTI report, a search was on to trace the 21-year-old woman whose father alleged that she was taken away forcibly by an acquaintance for conversion, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a PTI report, a search was on to trace the 21-year-old woman whose father alleged that she was taken away forcibly by an acquaintance for conversion, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR was filed at the PGI police station on May 22 under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) on the complaint of the father of the woman.

In his complaint, he alleged that his daughter had gone to a market in Telibagh on May 21 in response to a job call, but never returned. He alleged that a man forcibly took her away.