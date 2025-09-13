Seva Pakhwada: Check-ups of women, children to be prioritised at health camps: Pathak

The health department will play active role during the nationwide ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to be organised from September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, deputy CM and health minister Brajesh Pathak said during a visit to Agra on Saturday. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak reviewing arrangements at the District Hospital in Agra on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing media persons, Pathak said health camps would be organised on a large scale across the state during the fortnight.

“Health check-ups of women and children will be prioritised at the camps during the fortnight,” he added.

He directed health officials to make necessary preparations. “Seva Pakhwada will be organised in coordination with different departments, but the health department will have a major role to play. Blood donation and health campaigns will be organised at large scale across the state,” Pathak said.

‘We will ensure that senior doctors and specialists are part of the health camps. Elected representatives will inaugurate the camps and oversee the arrangements.

Pathak told media persons that the government was committed to providing the best of health services to masses in UP and claimed that there was no shortage of medicines.

“Chief medical officers have been directed to ensure adequate stocks in district hospitals and medical colleges. Our aim is that patients return satisfied, surgeries are conducted on time and queues reduced,” he said.

Earlier, Pathak visited the District Hospital in Agra and inspected arrangements at the OPD and wards, and interacted with patients to enquire about availability of medicines, food and frequency of visits by doctors and nurses.

He expressed displeasure over the lack of cleanliness and scrap lying in the hospital premises. Pathak summoned the chief medical superintendent to seek details of funds provided for healthcare services. He instructed the district magistrate to draft and implement a plan to upgrade hospital facilities under his supervision.

Pathak also ordered deployment of two guards at the entrance, regular repair of faulty equipment and improved cleanliness across the hospital.