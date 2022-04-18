Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Seven departments in BBAU working from Central library
lucknow news

Seven departments in BBAU working from Central library

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) VC said efforts were being made to get funds from the government to construct new academic blocks so that the departments could move out from library
The departments running from the Gautam Buddha Central Library of BBAU are Public Administration, Sanskrit and Vedic Studies, Hindi, Computer science, Information Technology, Library and Information science and sports. The library also hosts a gym. (File photo)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Seven departments and a gym are operating from the Central library of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University for the past many years. The departments running from the Gautam Buddha Central Library are Public Administration, Sanskrit and Vedic Studies, Hindi, Computer science, Information Technology, Library and Information science and sports. The library also hosts a gym.

Highlighting the apathy, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) claimed that despite repeated requests, the university administration has failed to act on the issue and provide a separate building for these departments.

“It is shameful that departments like Public Administration, Hindi, Information Technology and Sanskrit are functioning from inside the library. The library is supposed to provide students with a place to study. But with these departments disturb the peace and decorum of a library,” an SFI activist claimed.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Singh said he is aware of the situation, and they are trying hard to get the funds to construct new academic blocks.

“There are few departments that are running from the library as we don’t have funds to construct new academic blocks. We are in the process of getting our proposals approved by the central government. Under no circumstances the library work is getting hampered,” the V-C claimed.

RELATED STORIES

SFI leader Abdul Wahab said there is a shortage of labs for BTech and basic sciences courses too.

“All this needs to change, and the administration must provide better infrastructure and not play with the future of the students it is provisioned to serve. There is a shortage of hostels in universities too. Only 78 boys of both first and second years from all the schools and departments have been allotted rooms, which leaves students from weak financial backgrounds in the lurch as they cannot afford paying guest accommodation (PGs),” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP