Seven Lucknow University students clear IIT JAM 2022

Seven students of the Lucknow University (LU) have cleared the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 conducted by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee at various exam centres across the country on February 13 this year
Vice chancellor, Lucknow University, prof Alok Kumar Rai congratulated all successful students (HT file)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 09:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The successful LU students include Sakshi Vishvakarma All India Ranking (AIR)-86 and Vimlesh Awasthi (AIR-89) in Geology, Divij Gupta and Akhil Kumar Awasthi in physics, Shaurya Mishra in mathematics, Aditya Pandey (AIR-89) and Rohit Kumar in mathematical statistics.

“The guidance and study material of my professors was sufficient for this examination. Students should focus on basic concepts,” said Vimlesh Awasthi. The IIT, Roorkee, announced the JAM 2022 results on March 17 (Thursday).

“The pandemic had a negative impact on our studies as colleges were closed and we could not seek guidance of our professors. On the other hand, we got a lot of time for self-study and learning,” added Awasthi whose father is a farmer. After completing his M.Sc., he said he will be appearing for UPSC GSI (Union Public Service Commission Geological Survey of India) examination.

Vice chancellor, Lucknow University, prof Alok Kumar Rai congratulated all successful students while prof Poonam Tandon, dean, students’ welfare, conveyed her best wishes to them for their future endeavours.

JAM is a common admission test conducted every year in February for admission to Master of Science and other post-graduate science programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology, integrated Ph.D. courses at IISc, Bangalore along with other government-funded institutes.

