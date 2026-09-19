...
...
Next Story

Seven-yr-old with Guillain-Barré recovers after 22 days in KGMU

The child was referred to the Trauma Centre in critical condition when no bed was available in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit

Published on: Sep 19, 2026, 20:58:05 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A seven-year-old boy from Prayagraj, critically ill with Guillain-Barré syndrome, severe pneumonia and septic shock, was successfully treated and discharged after 22 days of intensive care at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Critical Care Unit on September 14.

The child with the medical team treating him. (HT Photo)
The child with the medical team treating him. (HT Photo)

The child was referred to the Trauma Centre in critical condition when no bed was available in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit. Trauma CMS Dr Prem Raj Singh facilitated his admission to the Trauma Critical Care Unit, where immediate ventilatory and intensive care support was started, a release shared with the media on Saturday read.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare, serious neurological disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves—the nerves that connect the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.

The child was managed under Dr Zia Arshad, in-charge, Trauma Critical Care Unit, along with Dr Ram Gopal Maurya and the critical care team. He required 14 days of mechanical ventilation due to severe respiratory failure and septic shock. He was subsequently weaned off the ventilator and continued on supportive care and rehabilitation before being discharged after 22 days, the release read.

 
prayagraj
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Seven-yr-old with Guillain-Barré recovers after 22 days in KGMU
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks