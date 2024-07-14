Several printing mistakes in LU entrance test for 5-yr integrated LLB course, allege aspriants

Candidates who took the entrance test for a five-year integrated LLB programme offered by University of Lucknow on Saturday alleged that there were several printing mistakes in the question booklets. Many of the questions were either incomplete or not printed properly, they claimed. There are 160 seats available for the five-year law course, for which 6,935 applications were received (Sourced)

University staff said the matter came to light after several candidates at different exam halls pointed out the mistakes to the invigilators on duty.

“Question 85 was incomplete in booklet series B and C. The question paper had printing errors for question numbers 85, 98, 99 and 100, with half of the content missing,” alleged a candidate after writing the test.

“Also, the question paper had an English section which was not mentioned in the text above. Questions 98, 99 and 100, whose content were missing, were from the English section,” another candidate said.

Candidates said the matter was reported to the invigilators who called varsity officials, and corrections were made after clarification from the examination cell. Candidates, however, claimed there was little time lost as the mistakes were corrected quickly.

Responding to the allegations, LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said, “In Saturday’s LLB entrance exam question paper, the printing of one word in a question was not clear, which was informed to the students who did not face any problem.”

“The question paper had 100 multiple-choice questions which were to be solved in 90 minutes. Each question carried 2 marks. There was no negative marking,” a candidate said.

Questions in entrance exam were related to legal general awareness, history, geography, general science, reasoning and mental ability, he said.

Srivastava added that 80% of the registered candidates took the exam. Among all the subjects offered by LU, the toughest competition is for this LLB programme. There are 160 seats available for the five-year law course, for which 6,935 applications were received. Thus, 44 applicants are vying for one seat. Last year, LU received 5,464 applications for the said course.