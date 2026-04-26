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Severe heatwave grips UP; rainfall likely from April 28

Severe heatwave grips UP; rainfall likely from April 28

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, A severe heatwave prevailed across large parts of Uttar Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department warning of persistent hot conditions till April 27 and forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds from April 28 onwards.

Severe heatwave grips UP; rainfall likely from April 28

According to the weather department, heatwave conditions were reported at several places across both western and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, with warm night conditions also expected at isolated locations. The intensity of the heatwave is likely to continue on Monday, though it will be limited to isolated areas.

Districts including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Jhansi and surrounding regions in western parts are expected to experience heatwave conditions during this period.

The MeT department has also warned of warm night conditions in several districts, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Agra, among others.

However, a gradual relief is likely from April 28 as rainfall activity increases, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are expected to abate thereafter.

The MeT department has advised people to take precautions against extreme heat and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Severe heatwave grips UP; rainfall likely from April 28
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Severe heatwave grips UP; rainfall likely from April 28
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