Sexual harassment of patient’s wife: Helper held, ambulance driver still at large

: An ambulance driver’s helper was on Thursday arrested in Lucknow in the case of sexually harassing the wife of a patient and causing his (the patient’s) death after allegedly snatching his oxygen mask when he fought back while being taken to Siddharth Nagar district, police said. The driver is still at large. The incident took place when the vehicle was in Basti district on August 29. (For Representation)

“The 21-year-old man identified as Rishabh Singh, a resident of Ayodhya, was nabbed from Lucknow’s Matiyari crossing by the police team which got a tip-off about the location of the said ambulance,” said Abhijith R Shankar, DCP North, adding that the ambulance was also seized. “The prime accused and the driver of the said ambulance, Sarju Tiwari, is still at large and three teams have been formed to nab him,” the DCP said.

“The ambulance driver and his helper from Lucknow’s Ghazipur area sexually harassed the wife of the patient while he was being taken to Siddharth Nagar district. When her husband tried to fight back, he was thrown off the vehicle and his oxygen mask was snatched which led to his death. The woman’s brother, who was also in the vehicle, was confined in the front cabin as the men locked him there. The men had also looted ₹10,000 and jewellery from the victim,” the police said.

The incident took place when the vehicle was in Basti district on August 29. The duo were booked for culpable homicide, use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, wrongful confinement, and robbery. The husband died at Gorakhpur Medical College around 9 pm on August 30.