Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SGPGI docs oppose proposal to increase retirement age to 70 yrs
lucknow news

SGPGI docs oppose proposal to increase retirement age to 70 yrs

We disagree with this decision, which will stop development of second line of doctors and hamper patient care, says secretary of SGPGIMS Faculty Forum
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:09 PM IST
If doctors don’t retire, new posts will not be created, new medical students will not get a chance for faculty jobs, say faculty forum members (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW The SGPGI’s faculty forum opposed the state government’s proposal to increase the retirement age of doctors from 65 to 70 years during a general body meeting of the forum on Thursday.

“The UP government had recently taken a decision to raise the retirement age to 70 years. The SGPGI faculty forum disagrees with this decision, which will stop development of second line of doctors and hamper patient care, as older faculty members are not able to serve patients professionally. They lack the required energy levels,” said Sandeep Sahu, secretary, SGPGIMS Faculty Forum and Dr PK Pradhan, president of the forum.

Pradhan said, “Nowhere in the country are people forced to work till 70 years.”

“If doctors don’t retire, then new posts will not be created, new medical students will not get a chance for faculty jobs. The PGI Faculty Forum will request the state government to reconsider the proposal in the wider interest of public and future of young doctors. The forum will also call for implementation of rotary headship of each department so that all faculty members get administrative experience,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jitin Prasada takes charge, to focus on quality of technical education in UP

Akhilesh meets family of Kanpur-based bizman,seeks judicial probe into death

Ayushman Bharat scheme: Patients in UP may soon get kidney transplant facility

Dismiss cops involved in very serious offences, says UP CM
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP