SGPGI docs oppose proposal to increase retirement age to 70 yrs

LUCKNOW The SGPGI’s faculty forum opposed the state government’s proposal to increase the retirement age of doctors from 65 to 70 years during a general body meeting of the forum on Thursday.

“The UP government had recently taken a decision to raise the retirement age to 70 years. The SGPGI faculty forum disagrees with this decision, which will stop development of second line of doctors and hamper patient care, as older faculty members are not able to serve patients professionally. They lack the required energy levels,” said Sandeep Sahu, secretary, SGPGIMS Faculty Forum and Dr PK Pradhan, president of the forum.

Pradhan said, “Nowhere in the country are people forced to work till 70 years.”

“If doctors don’t retire, then new posts will not be created, new medical students will not get a chance for faculty jobs. The PGI Faculty Forum will request the state government to reconsider the proposal in the wider interest of public and future of young doctors. The forum will also call for implementation of rotary headship of each department so that all faculty members get administrative experience,” he added.