SGPGI doctors perform first-of-its-kind robotic surgery

LUCKNOW: The doctors in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences treated a rare case of pelvic lipomatosis with a first-of-its-kind robotic surgery, . The team that performed the surgery consisted of six doctors. Such a surgery using the da Vinci Xi robotic system has not been reported to have been performed anywhere in the world earlier.

The team of doctors led by Dr. Uday Pratap Singh (fourth from left). (Sourced)
The team of doctors led by Dr. Uday Pratap Singh (fourth from left). (Sourced)

The patient in question was a 24-year-old male diagnosed with pelvic lipomatosis, a rare condition characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fatty tissue in the pelvic region. This condition had led to a severely reduced bladder capacity and swelling of both the kidneys and ureters with hampered renal function. Robotic surgery offers numerous advantages over traditional open or laparoscopic surgery, particularly in complex cases such as this.

Since the case was a complex one, the surgical team, led by Dr. Uday PRatap Singh, chose to perform a 7-hour surgery called an augmentation cystoplasty with bilateral ureteric reimplantation. This procedure involved enlarging the bladder using a section of the patient’s intestine and repositioning the ureters to ensure proper drainage and function.

Regarding the seriousness and complexity of the procedure, the doctor said, “The use of the da Vinci Xi robotic system allowed us to perform this complex surgery with unparalleled precision and control. This milestone is a testament to the capabilities of robotic surgery in treating rare and challenging conditions.”

