SGPGI hikes test rates by 10 to 15 per cent

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has increased rates of various laboratory, pathological and radiological tests from 10 to 50 percent, said the officials.

After the approval of the governing body, the institute has started testing blood samples and biopsy, including PET scan, MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray at an increased rate.

Last hike at the institute was done a year back when the prices of surgery, dialysis medicines and surgical products including cotton, bandage, gloves, needle, saline ++ water were increased by 50%.

The officials of the Institute defend this hike in rates by saying that the institute has increased the rates after 15 years. However, the middle and lower middleclass patients will feel the pinch of this hike.

“The fees for Radiology, Pathology, tests have been increased, the rates were not revised for about 15 years. The fee has been increased due to an increase in the cost of test kits, chemicals etc. The increased rates of investigations in PGI are still 50 percent cheaper than private labs,” said professor Gaurav Agarwal chief medical superintendent of PGI.

About 5000 patients come to PGI daily from UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Nepal.