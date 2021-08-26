Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SGPGI Lucknow gets NABH accreditation
lucknow news

SGPGI Lucknow gets NABH accreditation

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has been recognised by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), a body set up to establish and operate hospital accreditation programmes and set benchmarks for health sector
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (HT File photo)

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has been recognised by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), a body set up to establish and operate hospital accreditation programmes and set benchmarks for health sector.

SGPGI is the only medical institute in UP to have got the NABH accreditation, according to a press release issued by the institute.

The Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) of SGPGIMS that functions as per the guidelines and the drug and clinical trial rules of the government successfully completed the NABH survey, the release added.

Professor Vinita Agrawal, member secretary of IEC, informed that SGPGIMS has one of the oldest IEC which was constituted in 1988.

“Through rich contributions of doyens like late Prof BN Dhawan, the IEC has maintained a rich tradition of following guidelines and upholding the interests and safety of participants. About 350 projects including clinical trials are reviewed each year,” Professor Agrawal said.

RELATED STORIES

The IEC of SGPGIMS has also received international recognition and has been awarded thrice consecutively in 2011, 2015 and 2018 with the prestigious award from International Forum for Ethical Review Committees in Asia and the Western Pacific Region (FERCAP).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Allahabad HC says custodial deaths 'concern for civilised society'

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s son gets bail within hours of arrest

UP: More women students than men get gold medals at Ambedkar univ convocation

President Kovind says he’s hopeful that India will be a developed nation by 2047
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP