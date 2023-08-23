Cured after surgery in Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital, woman regains hand function

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 23, 2023 08:23 PM IST

Shagufta, 42, can now use her left hand after micro-vascular surgery at Balrampur Hospital. The surgery successfully treated her swelling in a bunch of nerves.

Shagufta, 42, can now hold things with her left hand too, following micro-vascular surgery by doctors at Balrampur Hospital. She had a problem in her left hand which gave her severe pain.

“The woman had visited different hospitals in the last one year. When she came to our hospital OPD, we diagnosed her as suffering from swelling in a bunch of nerves in her palm which needed surgery,” said Dr AK Singh, director of the hospital.

The woman, a resident of Sitapur district, had gone to several hospitals before coming to us, said Dr Atul Mehrotra, chief medical superintendent, Balrampur Hospital, who first examined the patient in the OPD.

The woman complained of severe pain in the hand and inability to do even normal household chores.

“This was the first such case we have seen. We operated upon her successfully,” said the doctors.

She is currently admitted to the hospital and will be discharged soon. The operating team included Dr Piyush, Dr Shilpa, Dr MP Singh and staff nurse Vinita Gupta.

