Shah to hold three public meetings in U.P, Yogi in Mainpuri again on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address election meetings in Bareilly, Budaun, and Sitapur, and is later scheduled to visit Lucknow for an organisational meeting of the party on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI File)

Shah will hold the first public meeting of the day in Bareilly, followed by his second public meeting in Budaun. Both constituencies are due for the third phase of polls on May 7.

After holding these two public meetings, Shah is scheduled to travel to Sitapur for his third public meeting of the day. Sitapur is among the Lok Sabha constituencies due for polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

Following these public meetings, Shah will arrive in Lucknow to hold an organisational meeting at a city hotel near the airport, BJP leaders said. UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary will accompany Shah in all meetings while UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh will be present at the meeting in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will travel to Mainpuri, his second public meeting in the constituency that is considered a Samajwadi Party citadel and from where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is contesting. After Mainpuri, Adityanath will hold public meetings in Etah and Firozabad.