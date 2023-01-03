Shahi Eidgah mosque panel files plea against survey order

AGRA The management committee of the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura on Monday filed an objection against a court order for a survey of the mosque. But no hearing could take place after the reopening of courts post winter vacation because of condolence due to the death of a lawyer. The case will be taken up on January 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We moved applications before the additional civil judge (senior division, court no. 3) in Mathura on Monday. These included objections against the order (dated December 8, 2022), for a survey of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque by court ameen. The order passed without hearing us needs to be recalled,” said Tanveer Ahmed, counsel and secretary of the management committee for the mosque.

“We have filed our objections against the said order apprising the court that it was attained by the petitioner while misleading the court stating incorrect facts. The order seeking the ameen’s report needs to be recalled. We were not even heard on the application moved in the fresh petition as we had not received the summons of the case,” said Ahmed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Hindu petitioners have yet not taken steps for seeking ameen’s report in compliance of the order (dated December 8, 2022) and will have to take fresh steps for having the survey of mosque conducted. The related matters are now to be taken up on January 20 for further order,” he added.

Sandeep Sharma, counsel for the Hindu petitioners, stated they had no information about any objections filed in the case by Shahi Eidgah Masjid Management Committee or any party.

“We have neither been informed nor any copies of the objections filed in our case are being provided to us. It was a day of ‘no work’ on Monday because of condolence after the death of a lawyer,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 8, the additional civil judge (senior division, court no. 3) had ordered the survey of the mosque by the court ameen (court staffer). The court ordered the ameen to conduct inspection of the disputed site after informing the parties to the suit and submit report along with a map of the spot. The first date of hearing in the case was December 22, but the presiding officer was on leave that day and now the case was to be taken up on January 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON