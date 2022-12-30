Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shahjahanpur coldest in Uttar Pradesh, fog to continue

Published on Dec 30, 2022 10:29 PM IST

Dense to very dense fog was expected across the state on the last day of the year

A passenger waits for a train on a cold and foggy morning in Lucknow on Friday. (Agency)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Dense to very dense fog was expected across the state on the last day of the year. “The fog will disappear as the day progresses,” said the met department in its forecast for Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital were recorded at 21.8 and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday.

Shahjahanpur recorded the lowest 5.5 degrees Celsius while Faizabad recorded 6 degrees, Sultanpur 6.4, Varanasi (airport) 6.5, Basti 7, Moradabad and Fursatganj 7.2, Barabanki and Ballia 7.5, Kanpur and Etawah 7.6, Gorakhpur 8, Bareilly 8.3, Agra and Muzaffarnagar 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Due to fog, several trains were running behind schedule. Train number 13006 (Down Amritsar Howrah) mail, which was scheduled to arrive at 10.40am reached Lucknow around 2 pm. Several other trains were also running late due to the inclement weather.

