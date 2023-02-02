Shaligram stones from Nepal reach Ayodhya, hundreds gather to offer prayers

Two Shaligram stones- symbolising Lord Vishnu in the Hindu religion- on Thursday reached Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya after a long journey on heavy-duty trucks from Nepal’s Janakpur.

Upon arrival, these holy stones were welcomed by priests and locals who decorated them with garlands and offered rituals before they were handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, reported news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These stones are expected to be used for making the idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki which will be placed in the main temple complex of the under-construction Ram Mandir.

The Shaligram stones are said to be found only on the riverbanks of the Kali Gandaki River that flows through the Myagdi and Mustang districts of neighboring Nepal. According to Nepal officials, the two stones, one weighing 18 tons and another of 16 tons, have been approved both technically and scientifically for making the idol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devotees around the two Shaligram stones in Ayodhya that were dispatched from Nepal. (PTI)

Nepali Congress leader and former deputy prime minister Bimalendra Nidhi, who hails from Janakpur- the birthplace of goddess Sita-coordinated with the Janaki Temple which sent the two stones from the Kali Gandaki River.

A bow for Lord Ram would also be sent by the Janaki temple in the coming days, said the Nepali leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With ANI inputs)