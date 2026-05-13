...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Shifting trauma for patients at KGMU amid ambulance delays

On Tuesday, several patients and attendants alleged that despite waiting for hours, ambulances failed to arrive, forcing them to transport injured and critically ill patients in e-rickshaws. They said the situation caused significant hardship, particularly for elderly and post-operative patients.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Difficulties faced by patients at the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University continue unabated, with fresh concerns emerging over the alleged unavailability of ambulances for shifting patients between departments on the hospital campus.

Several patients and attendants alleged that despite waiting for hours, ambulances failed to arrive, forcing them to transport patients in e-rickshaws. (HT)

On Tuesday, several patients and attendants alleged that despite waiting for hours, ambulances failed to arrive, forcing them to transport injured and critically ill patients in e-rickshaws. They said the situation caused significant hardship, particularly for elderly and post-operative patients.

Responding to the allegations, KGMU spokesperson prof KK Singh maintained that the medical university currently operates 17 ambulances and eight golf carts for shifting patients between departments.

“Many attendants also prefer to shift patients using their own vehicles,” he said.

He added that considering the heavy patient load at the hospital, deploying a significantly larger number of ambulances for intra-campus movement could create logistical and parking challenges for the administration.

However, attendants alleged that ambulances are frequently unavailable.

Shrikesh, attendant of Sarvan, who was brought to the Trauma Centre after a road accident in Sitapur, questioned the hospital administration’s arrangements.

 
trauma centre
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Shifting trauma for patients at KGMU amid ambulance delays
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Shifting trauma for patients at KGMU amid ambulance delays
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.