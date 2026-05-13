Difficulties faced by patients at the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University continue unabated, with fresh concerns emerging over the alleged unavailability of ambulances for shifting patients between departments on the hospital campus.

Several patients and attendants alleged that despite waiting for hours, ambulances failed to arrive, forcing them to transport patients in e-rickshaws. (HT)

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On Tuesday, several patients and attendants alleged that despite waiting for hours, ambulances failed to arrive, forcing them to transport injured and critically ill patients in e-rickshaws. They said the situation caused significant hardship, particularly for elderly and post-operative patients.

Responding to the allegations, KGMU spokesperson prof KK Singh maintained that the medical university currently operates 17 ambulances and eight golf carts for shifting patients between departments.

“Many attendants also prefer to shift patients using their own vehicles,” he said.

He added that considering the heavy patient load at the hospital, deploying a significantly larger number of ambulances for intra-campus movement could create logistical and parking challenges for the administration.

However, attendants alleged that ambulances are frequently unavailable.

Shrikesh, attendant of Sarvan, who was brought to the Trauma Centre after a road accident in Sitapur, questioned the hospital administration’s arrangements.

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{{^usCountry}} “If patients cannot get an ambulance even in a major facility, it raises concerns about the management system,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If patients cannot get an ambulance even in a major facility, it raises concerns about the management system,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Iqbal, who accompanied his cousin Sameer from Unnao for treatment of a fractured arm, alleged that repeated requests to staff often go unanswered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iqbal, who accompanied his cousin Sameer from Unnao for treatment of a fractured arm, alleged that repeated requests to staff often go unanswered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Critically ill patients are ultimately shifted in e-rickshaws, enduring severe discomfort from bumps during transit,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Critically ill patients are ultimately shifted in e-rickshaws, enduring severe discomfort from bumps during transit,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several other attendants, including Nuzhat, Kabeer and Shanti Devi from Lucknow, said the situation becomes particularly distressing for senior citizens and patients in critical condition. They alleged that despite recurring complaints, no effective corrective measures have been implemented so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several other attendants, including Nuzhat, Kabeer and Shanti Devi from Lucknow, said the situation becomes particularly distressing for senior citizens and patients in critical condition. They alleged that despite recurring complaints, no effective corrective measures have been implemented so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to hospital authorities, the Trauma Centre has around 491 beds with the footfall of more than 450 patients per day. Newly admitted patients often need to be shifted to specialised departments for further treatment after initial management. Standing orders mandate that patients should be shifted free of cost through hospital ambulances upon doctors’ recommendations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to hospital authorities, the Trauma Centre has around 491 beds with the footfall of more than 450 patients per day. Newly admitted patients often need to be shifted to specialised departments for further treatment after initial management. Standing orders mandate that patients should be shifted free of cost through hospital ambulances upon doctors’ recommendations. {{/usCountry}}

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