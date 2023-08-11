Shiksha mitras can’t be given assistant teachers’ emoluments: UP government

LUCKNOW The UP Legislative Council on Friday witnessed a walkout by Samajwadi Party members over the issue of shiksha mitras. SP members demanded that emoluments of shiksha mitras be on par with sahayak adhyapaks (assistant teachers), but the state government said it would not be able to do it. The minister said there was no immediate plan of raising emoluments of shiksha mitras. (File Photo)

“Shiksha mitras cannot be given the same emoluments as assistant teachers because their recruitment process, service conditions, and education qualification all are different,” said basic education minister (independent charge) Sandeep Singh in the Vidhan Parishad while replying to the issue raised by SP MLC Maan Singh Yadav.

The minister said there was no immediate plan of raising emoluments of shiksha mitras.

Maan Singh Yadav asked if shiksha mitras and assistant teachers did the same work. “If yes, then why do they not get the same emoluments,” he queried.

Sandeep Singh replied as to how the appointment process, qualification, service conditions of the two posts were different, because of which they couldn’t be compared.

The minister said the BJP government had increased shiksha mitras’ emoluments from ₹3500 to ₹10,000 and had also appointed 15,240 shiksha mitras as assistant teachers who fulfilled the criteria and qualification for assistant teachers’ job.

