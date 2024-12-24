Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas to organise month-long ‘Gyan Maha Kumbh’ from Jan 10

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliate Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN) will organise a month long ‘Gyan Maha Kumbh 2081’ on the sidelines of the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj next month, the organisation’s national secretary Atul Kothari said on Monday. An aerial view of the 'Tent City' being prepared ahead of the 'Maha Kumbh 2025' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI Photo)

Educators and officials from around 500 universities and 5,000 students will participate in the Gyan Maha Kumbh from January 10 to February 10. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be chief patron of the event.

“The objective of the Gyan Maha Kumbh is to push for speedy implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the inclusion of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in education,” Kothari said.

NEP 2020 was launched by the Union government on July 29, 2020, to transform the country’s education system — aligning it with needs of the future while keeping it “rooted in Indianness”.

IKS is an innovative cell under the ministry of education, formed with an aim to spread awareness about traditional Indian knowledge and heritage in the various fields of education.

SSUN had organised four ‘Gyan Kumbhs’ in Haridwar, Nalanda, Puducherry and Karnavati (Ahmedabad) between October 1 and December 1 in the run up to the Gyan Maha Kumbh.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and joint general Secretary Krishna Gopal, education ministers of various states and officers of central educational institutions, vice chancellors of various central and state universities, private universities, directors of technical and professional institutions, presidents-secretaries and principals of private universities and educational institutions will participate in the event.

Educational seminars will be organised in collaboration with the Akharas of various saints and sages during the Gyan Maha Kumbh.

“In this Gyan Maha Kumbh, we will be contemplating on various subjects of education with education leaders to enable positive changes in the education of the country, taking a pledge to establish India-centric education,” Kothari said.

The Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025.