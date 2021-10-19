Shine City fraud case: Three accused booked under Gangsters Act in Varanasi

A case has been registered under the Gangsters Act at Cantt police station in Varanasi against three main accused in the multi-crore Shine City fraud case, police said.

Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh said real estate and multi-level marketing company’s chief managing director Rashid Naseem, its managing director Asif Naseem and director Amitabh Shrivastav had been booked under the Gangsters Act. “Varanasi Commissionerate police are carrying out an inter-state operation to nab the culprits,” he added.

Ganesh further said so far five accused in the case had been arrested in the last 15 days. They included Tariq and Mushtaq from Bihar, Aryan Bhargav from West Bengal and Rajiv Singh from Rajasthan. He said one more accused Meera Shrivastav was arrested from Dhanbad in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

The Varanasi commissioner of police has announced a reward of ₹50,000 for each police team involved in successful inter-state operations in connection with the case.

Rashid Naseem is accused of duping several people of crores of rupees on the pretext of investments in his company. While many of the company’s officials have been arrested in different raids conducted recently, Rashid Naseem his brother Asif and some other accused are still out of police net.

