Shivpal challenges Akhilesh Yadav to expel him from SP legislature party

Sulking socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday took on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over a remark alluding to his apparent closeness to the ruling BJP, and challenged him to expel him from the SP legislature party if he felt he was indulging in anti-party activities.

“If Akhilesh thinks I am in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party, why doesn’t he expel me? He should expel me from the party’s legislative unit, if he thinks I am indulging in anti-party activities,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav had said in Agra on Wednesday that anyone who is close to the BJP will not remain with the SP.

Though the SP president had not taken names, the comment came in the backdrop of Shivpal Yadav’s recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

After Shivpal won the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on the SP ticket from Jaswantnagar, he had claimed he was not invited to a meeting of SP MLAs. He had also skipped a meeting of SP allies despite an invite. Since then, there has been speculation that he may cross over to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Asked whether he would chart a new political course, Shivpal said, “I will reveal my decision at an appropriate time. Where I am going? What plans I have? I will tell you everything at the appropriate time.”

Shivpal further said, “I did not contest as a part of the alliance. I contested on the Samajwadi Party ticket and should have been invited to the legislature party meeting because I am one of the 111 MLAs of the party.”

Earlier this week, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had claimed that Shivpal was still with the SP and false news about his joining the BJP was being spread. Rajbhar had also said that Shivpal would soon attend a big event of the SBSP and both he and Shivpal would contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.

Reacting to it, Shivpal said: “I have not spoken to Rajbharji on this issue. Maybe, he has spoken to someone with a name similar to mine. Akhilesh is within his rights to expel me from the party’s legislative unit if he feels that I am conspiring with the BJP.”

On Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary’s meeting with jailed SP leader Azam Khan’s wife and son in Rampur on Wednesday, Shivpal said he had once met Azam Khan in jail and would again meet him.

“He is unwell. I will definitely go and meet him again,” Shivpal said.

Meanwhile, a senior Samajwadi Party leader, reacting to Shivpal’s challenge, said: “Shivpalji is an SP MLA and the chief of the PSP-L. How can he be PSP-L chief and SP member? Take a look at his Twitter, does it mention anywhere that he is an SP member? He contested the 2022 UP assembly elections on the SP ticket. And as far his UP assembly membership is concerned, then Akhilesh had decided against his disqualification even for the 2017-2022 term. Shivpalji was the SP MLA then and now.”