Shivpal challenges Akhilesh Yadav to expel him from SP legislature party
Sulking socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday took on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over a remark alluding to his apparent closeness to the ruling BJP, and challenged him to expel him from the SP legislature party if he felt he was indulging in anti-party activities.
“If Akhilesh thinks I am in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party, why doesn’t he expel me? He should expel me from the party’s legislative unit, if he thinks I am indulging in anti-party activities,” he said.
Akhilesh Yadav had said in Agra on Wednesday that anyone who is close to the BJP will not remain with the SP.
Though the SP president had not taken names, the comment came in the backdrop of Shivpal Yadav’s recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
After Shivpal won the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on the SP ticket from Jaswantnagar, he had claimed he was not invited to a meeting of SP MLAs. He had also skipped a meeting of SP allies despite an invite. Since then, there has been speculation that he may cross over to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Asked whether he would chart a new political course, Shivpal said, “I will reveal my decision at an appropriate time. Where I am going? What plans I have? I will tell you everything at the appropriate time.”
Shivpal further said, “I did not contest as a part of the alliance. I contested on the Samajwadi Party ticket and should have been invited to the legislature party meeting because I am one of the 111 MLAs of the party.”
Earlier this week, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had claimed that Shivpal was still with the SP and false news about his joining the BJP was being spread. Rajbhar had also said that Shivpal would soon attend a big event of the SBSP and both he and Shivpal would contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.
Reacting to it, Shivpal said: “I have not spoken to Rajbharji on this issue. Maybe, he has spoken to someone with a name similar to mine. Akhilesh is within his rights to expel me from the party’s legislative unit if he feels that I am conspiring with the BJP.”
On Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary’s meeting with jailed SP leader Azam Khan’s wife and son in Rampur on Wednesday, Shivpal said he had once met Azam Khan in jail and would again meet him.
“He is unwell. I will definitely go and meet him again,” Shivpal said.
Meanwhile, a senior Samajwadi Party leader, reacting to Shivpal’s challenge, said: “Shivpalji is an SP MLA and the chief of the PSP-L. How can he be PSP-L chief and SP member? Take a look at his Twitter, does it mention anywhere that he is an SP member? He contested the 2022 UP assembly elections on the SP ticket. And as far his UP assembly membership is concerned, then Akhilesh had decided against his disqualification even for the 2017-2022 term. Shivpalji was the SP MLA then and now.”
-
Heatwave action plan: Now, visitors to be served lemonade at DC office
To beat the soaring heat, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik has directed the officers of the district administration to prepare heatwave action plan for the district. The move comes in the wake of the advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority regarding heatwave, after the prediction by Indian meteorological department.
-
Firm covers ‘blast floors’ of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida
Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish Supertech's 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida, has started covering some of the floors with pieces of white cloth to ready them. Officials of the company said that the floors are covered beforehand as an additional security layer. Following the test blast on April 10, officials of Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions are now designing the details of the actual blast depending on the structural details.
-
Ludhiana | Employees’ union submits memo with MC chief, demand regularisation of contractual staff
Decrying long pending demand of regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation employees' union - Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday. The employees said the previous Congress government had also issued a notification to regularise around 2,800 employees in December last year, but the notification has not been implemented. The other issues will be taken up at the state level, Sabharwal said.
-
Death of Class 4 student: School bus blacklisted, didn’t have fitness document
The school bus of Dayawati Modi Public School, from which a Class 4 student peeped out of the window and died after 10-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj's head hit a pole, was in operation without any fitness certificate and continued to run despite being blacklisted, said officials of the regional transport department. The vehicle in question is among the 756 buses available with 166 schools, which have been blacklisted due to non-renewal of fitness certificate.
-
Credit war over development works in Ludhiana: SAD councillors slam AAP MLAs for ‘interference’
On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal councillors, including leader of opposition in Gurmail Singh Jajji among others, Harbhajan Singh Dang, MC house Jaspal Giaspura, submitted a complaint with mayor Balkar Sandhu against the alleged interference by AAP MLAs in their wards. District president of SAD, councillor Dang said MLA (Atam nagar) Kulwant Singh Sidhu was stopping the contractors from completing the pending works with a claim that MLA will first inaugurate the projects.
