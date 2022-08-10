Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Shivpal Yadav's son appointed chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)

Shivpal Yadav's son appointed chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)

lucknow news
Published on Aug 10, 2022 03:32 PM IST
Shivpal Singh Yadav floated the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 following a rift with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav came together but the differences resurfaced again during the presidential election.(HT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav's son Aditya has been appointed the party's state chief.

The party shared the appointment letter on Twitter Tuesday, and expressed hope its state executive would be formed soon.

Shivpal Singh Yadav floated the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 following a rift with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Also Read| ‘Good start’: Akhilesh says like Bharat Chhodo, new slogan is coming from Bihar

RELATED STORIES

However, ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, they came together and Shivpal Yadav contested from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah on the SP symbol and got elected.

But the differences resurfaced during the presidential election after which the Samajwadi Party issued a letter stating that Shivpal Singh Yadav was free to go anywhere.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up politics akhilesh yadav shivpal singh yadav samajwadi party
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP