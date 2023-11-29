SHO shunted after traffic chaos on Shaheed Path due to e-rickshaw

LUCKNOW The station house officer (SHO) of Sushant Golf City police station was removed from the charge on Wednesday for failing to check the movement of prohibited e-rickshaws on Shaheed Path, which caused a traffic jam there on Tuesday evening. The inspector, Atul Kumar Srivastava, was also under transfer and asked to leave the Commissionerate.

The SHO had been showing a “lackadaisical attitude towards policing,” said an officer. (Pic for representation)

The action came after an e-rickshaw caused a traffic jam on Shaheed Path while senior police officials were passing through the route, said DCP (south zone) Vineet Jaiswal. The SHO had been showing a “lackadaisical attitude towards policing,” said another officer.

Strict guidelines had been issued by the Traffic Police and the Joint Commissioner of Police prohibiting e-rickshaws from operating on Shaheed Path. But e-rickshaws continued to ply on the road, and the station in-charge was held responsible for the violation, said officials.

