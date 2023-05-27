Khelo India: Meerut lad wins 10-m air rifle bronze

A podium finish at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG)-2023 has given shooter Pratham Bhadana the much-needed impetus for the upcoming ISSF World Cup Junior Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun shooting competition to be held in Suhl, Germany early next month. Athletes compete in the rowing event at the Khelo India University Games, in Gorakhpur, Saturday (PTI)

Meerut-based Bhadana has won bronze in the star-studded 10-meter air rifle field event, which saw big names such as Olympian Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Arjun Babuta and Hriday Hazarika aim for medals, at Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. “The contest was very competitive as some of the best shooters were in the fray. But I stayed calm to win the bronze medal,” Pratham said.

Bhadana, who represents Meerut’s Chaudhary Charan Singh University, said the KIUG has given him good exposure before the international competition in Germany.

According to him, competing and winning third place in the finals of the 10m air rifle would be a big advantage for him ahead of the European tour. “The finals are always tricky and it was good that I could advance to the medal round and work on my skills,” he added.

While Bhadana scored 229.6 points in the 24-shot final, in the qualification round he finished sixth with a score of 628.4 (60 shots). The top-eight shooters in the qualification were eligible to compete in the final.

The Meerut-based air rifle shooter has just six years of experience at the ranges. Only after a year of practice in 2017, he got selected for the junior national selection trials.

He attributed his success to Olympian air rifle shooter Deepak Kumar. Incidentally, Kumar is Bhadana’s relative. Under his guidance, the young shooter has been making good progress. “Getting coached by Deepak sir has helped me advance to the finals of almost all the competitions that I have participated in since 2019,” Pratham said.

However, his big break came in 2020 when he won bronze in the junior national event. Two years later, he won bronze at the senior level and cemented his place in the junior national team. “My parents will not regret investing in me. I got my first air rifle worth ₹2 lakh in 2018,” Bhadana reminisced.