Shortage rumours, farm needs keep fuel queues long in Kheri

A sharp surge in demand for petrol and diesel continued to result in huge rush at fuel stations across parts of Kheri district on Saturday, with some outlets temporarily running dry. The fuel rush was largely driven by shortage rumours, irrigation needs, and the ongoing wedding season even as authorities maintained that there was adequate stock and that there was no need to panic.

Huge rush at a petrol pump in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rush was particularly intense in Nighasan, Dhaurahra and Palia tehsils, where consumers lined up with bikes, tractors and fuel containers, braving the heatwave. Officials said panic buying and hoarding beyond daily requirements have further strained the distribution system.

Tension briefly flared at a petrol pump in Nighasan on Saturday when staff hesitated to dispense fuel amid the heavy crowd, prompting a short protest by consumers. Police from the local Kotwali intervened, and supply resumed under their supervision.

District president of the Kheri Petroleum Traders Association, Abhishek Dixit, who operates two pumps in Nighasan, said demand had risen far beyond normal levels. “Stocks are depleting very quickly, while fresh supply takes a few days, creating a temporary gap,” he told Hindustan Times. He added that operations at his outlets had to be suspended on Saturday pending replenishment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pointing out that the situation was most acute in Nighasan, Palia and Dhaurahra, as well as parts of Lakhimpur city, Dixit urged authorities to ensure timely supply from oil companies and act against hoarding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing out that the situation was most acute in Nighasan, Palia and Dhaurahra, as well as parts of Lakhimpur city, Dixit urged authorities to ensure timely supply from oil companies and act against hoarding. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, district magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh maintained that there was no overall shortage of fuel in the district. He said the spike in demand was seasonal and assured that steps were being taken to maintain adequate supplies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, district magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh maintained that there was no overall shortage of fuel in the district. He said the spike in demand was seasonal and assured that steps were being taken to maintain adequate supplies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Distribution at some pumps may be briefly affected due to the sudden surge, but supply from oil companies is continuing regularly,” he said, appealing to residents to avoid panic buying and purchase fuel only as per daily needs. He warned that action would be taken against hoarding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Distribution at some pumps may be briefly affected due to the sudden surge, but supply from oil companies is continuing regularly,” he said, appealing to residents to avoid panic buying and purchase fuel only as per daily needs. He warned that action would be taken against hoarding. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} District supply officer Anjani Kumar Singh also denied any shortage, stating that the district currently has sufficient reserves—2,164 kilolitres of diesel and 1,645 kilolitres of petrol—to meet demand for several days. He added that fuel supply for essential services and households with weddings was being prioritised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District supply officer Anjani Kumar Singh also denied any shortage, stating that the district currently has sufficient reserves—2,164 kilolitres of diesel and 1,645 kilolitres of petrol—to meet demand for several days. He added that fuel supply for essential services and households with weddings was being prioritised. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The administration has launched inspections to check hoarding, with officials warning of strict action against those found stockpiling fuel unnecessarily.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON