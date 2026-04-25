...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Shortage rumours, farm needs keep fuel queues long in Kheri

District president of the Kheri Petroleum Traders Association, Abhishek Dixit, who operates two pumps in Nighasan, said demand had risen far beyond normal levels. “Stocks are depleting very quickly, while fresh supply takes a few days, creating a temporary gap,” he told Hindustan Times. He added that operations at his outlets had to be suspended on Saturday pending replenishment.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 08:26 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Advertisement

A sharp surge in demand for petrol and diesel continued to result in huge rush at fuel stations across parts of Kheri district on Saturday, with some outlets temporarily running dry. The fuel rush was largely driven by shortage rumours, irrigation needs, and the ongoing wedding season even as authorities maintained that there was adequate stock and that there was no need to panic.

Huge rush at a petrol pump in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday. (HT)

The rush was particularly intense in Nighasan, Dhaurahra and Palia tehsils, where consumers lined up with bikes, tractors and fuel containers, braving the heatwave. Officials said panic buying and hoarding beyond daily requirements have further strained the distribution system.

Tension briefly flared at a petrol pump in Nighasan on Saturday when staff hesitated to dispense fuel amid the heavy crowd, prompting a short protest by consumers. Police from the local Kotwali intervened, and supply resumed under their supervision.

District president of the Kheri Petroleum Traders Association, Abhishek Dixit, who operates two pumps in Nighasan, said demand had risen far beyond normal levels. “Stocks are depleting very quickly, while fresh supply takes a few days, creating a temporary gap,” he told Hindustan Times. He added that operations at his outlets had to be suspended on Saturday pending replenishment.

The administration has launched inspections to check hoarding, with officials warning of strict action against those found stockpiling fuel unnecessarily.

 
panic buying petrol diesel
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Shortage rumours, farm needs keep fuel queues long in Kheri
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Shortage rumours, farm needs keep fuel queues long in Kheri
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.