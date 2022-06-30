Showers of relief force dip in Lucknow temp, expect more rain today

The monsoon has well and truly entered Uttar Pradesh and the Met department has predicted widespread rains in UP on Friday. The state capital and other parts of the state had experienced showers from the wee hours of Thursday.

Lucknow experienced 55.4 mm rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 pm to Thursday 5.30 pm, said Lucknow Met director, JP Gupta. The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky with rain/thundershowers in some areas.

Due to rain, the maximum temperature in Lucknow dropped to a comfortable 26.8 degrees Celsius. The difference between day and night temperatures was reduced to 2.6 degrees only.

This year Lucknowites experienced a prolonged spell of heat because of a delayed monsoon. Normally, the monsoon arrives in the state capital by June 20. This year, it was delayed by a good 10 days.

The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the entire UP, and hence, there has been widespread rain across the state, with almost all 75 districts experiencing rain on Thursday.

Churk received a maximum of 53.8 mm rain in the last 24 hours, Hardoi 48 mm, Agra 29.9, Sultanpur 22.4 and Aligarh 10.2 mm.

Overcast conditions and rain accompanied by a pleasant breeze right through the day pulled the mercury down in thermometers, providing respite to people from blistering heat in several cities. The maximum temperature in many cities remained below 30 degrees Celsius.

The state forecast is rain/thundershowers likely at many places over the state. The Met department has issued warning of heavy rain at isolated places over the state. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over the state.

Due to the delayed monsoon this year, as a whole, UP received 53% less rain in June. Against a normal 95.9 mm rainfall, the state received only 44.8 mm rain this month. West UP experienced 57% less rain, whereas East UP recorded 51% deficit in June.

People took to social media to post videos and pictures of rain as they captured the moment using their cell phones.

However, the day-long heavy drizzle brought misery for commuters as roads are dug up for laying of sewer lines and underground cables. For instance, a long stretch of Gautam Buddh Marg from Old RTO to Shri Ram Road crossing is dug up and rain only added to commuters’ misery.