SHRC notice to PGI after govt staff denied referral to other hosps for better treatment

LUCKNOW The UP Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on the complaint of government employees who were denied referral to other hospitals for better treatment.

The institute’s director Prof RK Dhiman was asked to submit a reply by September 26.

A few government employees had lodged a complaint with the state human rights commission that after being admitted to the PGI, they were denied referral when they wanted better treatment. Some of them were not satisfied with the treatment provided by the doctors at PGI while a few required immediate surgery, but the PGI did not have dates for them.

“There was a long waiting list of patients in need of surgery at SGPGI. Government employees would obviously ask for a referral, especially those with heart, kidney and liver problems. Some of the patients complained that they were not referred despite risk to their lives at PGI,” complained one of the petitioners.

Human rights commission member OP Dixit issued a letter asking the SGPGI director to refer to the rule under which he cannot refer a patient to another hospital for better treatment. The authorities were asked what immoral situation a patient could create if he was referred out of the state or out of the SGPGI. The commission also sought information as to which officials or politicians were referred for treatment outside the state. The matter will be heard again on September 27.

An official of the SGPGI confirmed that the letter from the state human rights commission had been received.

“The reply would be sent to the commission, but we can’t disclose what we will write to them,” said Dr Gaurav Agarwal, chief medical superintendent, SGPGIMS.