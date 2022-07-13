Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case hearing resumes today

VARANASI The district court here on Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, heard the arguments of advocates for the Hindu petitioners against the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s (AIMC) plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. After that, the court of district judge, AK Vishvesha, fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Senior advocate Harishankar Jain presented his counter arguments before the court in favour of the petitioners’ stand that the case is maintainable, said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who accompanied him along with advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, advocate Sudhir Tripathi, the four petitioners and others during the hearing.

Harishankar Jain said, “The suit has been filed seeking permission for daily darshan and worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal. Thus it is clear that the suit is about daily darshan and poojan. It is neither for possession, nor for expelling anyone. We seek permission that arrangement of daily darshan and poojan at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, as it was there by 1993, be restored.”

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, one of the advocates for the four Hindu women, assisted senior advocate Harishankar Jain when he presented counter arguments in the court.

“The Muslim side raised an objection (in their arguments) what is image, what is swayambhu. Referring to Shastrik law and a judgement of the Supreme Court, we explained the importance of Kashi for Hindus, image, Swayambhu Jyotirlinga, pran pratishtha before the court,” said Jain.

Jain added: “We will continue to present our arguments on July 14, the next date of hearing fixed by the court.”