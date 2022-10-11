Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Next hearing on Oct 14

The district court here on Tuesday reserved its judgment and fixed October 14 for the next hearing in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case. During the hearing, the counsels of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), the Muslim side submitted their response, stating that carbon dating of the structure was not ‘feasible’ and ‘irrelevant’.

“We submitted our response to the plea from the plaintiff seeking carbon dating and scientific investigation of the fountain (which they claim to be a Shivling) and other structures in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. We told the court that the carbon dating of the stone was not possible since stone is not an organic matter,” said Raees Ahmed, one of the counsels of the AIMC, the committee that takes care of the Gyanvapi mosque.

In the response, the AIMC counsel also said that the structure was not part of the suit property and hence carrying out carbon dating or scientific investigation to verify is age was ‘irrelevant’, said lawyers familiar with the case.

Ahmed told reporters that in case the court opted for any other means of scientific investigation of the fountain or other structure, which can be only done by destroying the structure (either by collecting samples or particles), it would be a violation of the Supreme Court’s order directing protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a ‘shivling’ was said to be found. “Carbon dating is out of question. And if any other way to carry out scientific investigation of the structure and other part is adopted, then it would be a sheer violation of SC’s order,” said Ahmed.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, one of the counsels representing the four plaintiffs who moved an application seeking scientific investigation of the structures found inside the mosque compound, said, “Counsels of AIMC opposed carbon dating and the scientific investigation in the case, stating that it is not a suit property. The court has reserved its judgment and has given October 14 as the next date for hearing.”

On September 22, the counsels representing the four plaintiffs moved an application seeking permission for carbon dating or any other scientific method to assess the age of the Shivling-like structure and other structures found in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. Of the five plaintiffs, one Rakhi Singh had moved an application in the court on September 27 registering her protest against carbon dating of the Shivling-like structure, stating that the act would make it unfit to carry out religious practices.

