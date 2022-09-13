Shuttering collapse incident: FIR against unknown people for causing death due to laxity

The Lucknow police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified people for causing death due to their negligence in connection with the shuttering collapse incident at the under-construction site of U.P. police training and forensic science institute in Sarojininagar here on Monday.

In the incident, a labourer Akram Ali, 40, of Chhapra in Bihar had died while four others were injured. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the FIR was registered under section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (for causing death due to negligent act) on the complaint of Neha, the wife of the deceased Akram Ali. Ali had been working as a contractual labourer at the site for the past few months and stayed at the same place along with his wife and children.

The DCP said the complainant had not accused any particular person in the FIR and further investigation into the incident was under way. She said the police were trying to probe the circumstances under which the shuttering collapsed and due to whose negligence. “The contractor and other people supervising the construction work have been called to record their statements and it would be looked into whether they have taken all safety measures or not,” she added.

The state’s first forensic institute is coming up at Raniyapur village under Sarojininagar police station limits of the state capital. Soon after coming to know of the incident on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed senior officials to rush to the site and oversee relief and rescue work.

He had also issued directives to provide ex gratia to the dependants of the deceased and monetary help to those injured besides ensuring their proper treatment. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak had also expressed his grief over the death and had directed officials to ensure best treatment of the injured.