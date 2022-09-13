Shuttering collapse incident: FIR against unknown people for causing death due to laxity
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the FIR was registered under section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (for causing death due to negligent act)
The Lucknow police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified people for causing death due to their negligence in connection with the shuttering collapse incident at the under-construction site of U.P. police training and forensic science institute in Sarojininagar here on Monday.
In the incident, a labourer Akram Ali, 40, of Chhapra in Bihar had died while four others were injured. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the FIR was registered under section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (for causing death due to negligent act) on the complaint of Neha, the wife of the deceased Akram Ali. Ali had been working as a contractual labourer at the site for the past few months and stayed at the same place along with his wife and children.
The DCP said the complainant had not accused any particular person in the FIR and further investigation into the incident was under way. She said the police were trying to probe the circumstances under which the shuttering collapsed and due to whose negligence. “The contractor and other people supervising the construction work have been called to record their statements and it would be looked into whether they have taken all safety measures or not,” she added.
The state’s first forensic institute is coming up at Raniyapur village under Sarojininagar police station limits of the state capital. Soon after coming to know of the incident on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed senior officials to rush to the site and oversee relief and rescue work.
He had also issued directives to provide ex gratia to the dependants of the deceased and monetary help to those injured besides ensuring their proper treatment. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak had also expressed his grief over the death and had directed officials to ensure best treatment of the injured.
Nearly 600 mobiles reported stolen or lost this Ganeshotsav: Pune police
The recently held Ganpati festival may have been an occasion to seek Lord Ganesh's blessings but it also witnessed petty thieves slipping into crowds to rob devotees of their mobile phones and other valuables. The ten-day Ganesh festival began on August 31 and ended on September 9. As per data shared by the police, a total of 411 people reported their mobiles as stolen or lost during the first nine days.
Pvt school murder: PGIMS psychologists’ panel to assess juvenile accused
A board of three psychologists of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, was formed last week to conduct the psychological assessment of the juvenile accused — he is now an adult — of killing a seven-year-old at a private school in Bhondsi in 2017. Officials of PGIMS, Rohtak said the board consists of three senior psychologists. The juvenile was apprehended on charges of killing the boy.
Trial run on RRTS priority section in Ghaziabad likely to start in November
Gratitude to ancestors essential part of Sanatana tradition: U.P. CM Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a sense of gratitude and respect to ancestors is our heritage and essential part of Sanatana Dharma that inspires us to move forward. “A country can rise only when its citizens are respectful towards its traditions and take pride in them,” he said. Yogi also stressed the need to make the youth aware of the country's rich heritage.
Class 9 girl falls ill after ‘teachers scold her’
A class 9 girl of a prominent school developed health complications and was rushed to a private hospital after she was allegedly scolded by her teachers for not completing homework and getting zero marks in one of the subjects in a recently held unit test. The girl's father, Pankaj Mishra, said, “We rushed her to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Teachers from the school too visited the hospital.”
