S-I in Balrampur suspended after video of him beating a man goes viral
S-I in Balrampur suspended after video of him beating a man goes viral

Police said the incident took place at Vir Vinay crossing in Balrampur city on Tuesday afternoon when one Mohit Kumar Dikshit’s motorcycle collided with the S-I’s bike
A video of the SI beating the man while holding a pistol in one hand inside a private clinic in Balrampur has gone viral on social media prompting police to initiate action. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 10:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Sub-inspector Arun Kumar Gautam of Balrampur district police was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man and pointing his service pistol at him.

The action came after a video of the sub-inspector beating the man while holding a pistol in one hand inside a private clinic went viral on social media.

The man had gone to the clinic for treatment after his motorcycle rammed into S-I’s bike on Tuesday.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Balrampur, Namrita Srivastava, informed that the circle officer (city) Varun Mishra inquired into the matter and recommended action against the sub-inspector for his act.

The ASP said the sub-inspector has been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

Another police official said the incident took place at Vir Vinay crossing in Balrampur city on Tuesday afternoon when one Mohit Kumar Dikshit’s motorcycle collided with the S-I’s bike.

He said the sub-inspector followed the victim to a nearby private clinic and beat him in public. He said one of the eyewitnesses recorded the video on his mobile and shared it on social media on Wednesday.

