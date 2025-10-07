Siblings die as speeding tractor hits bike in Lucknow

A man and his sister were killed early Tuesday when a speeding tractor allegedly rammed into their motorcycle near Chor Ghati under Thakurganj police station limits. The accident occurred while 21-year-old Atul Kumar was returning home after picking up his 23-year-old sister Shweta from her morning walk, police confirmed. Brother-sister duo thrown 20 metres; driver flees, police scan CCTV footage to trace him (Sourced)

Police said the victims, residents of New Haidarganj, were returning home around 5 am when a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle. The impact was so severe that both were thrown nearly 20 metres away. Atul’s head reportedly struck a wall, and both sustained fatal injuries.

Shweta, a BPharm student at a private college, was staying at her maternal grandfather, Ishwardeen’s, house for her studies. Atul assisted his father in property dealings.

“Passersby alerted police, who rushed them to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The tractor driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind,” Omveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer (SHO) Thakurganj, said.

Police have seized both vehicles and registered an FIR against the unidentified driver. Efforts are on to trace him through nearby CCTV footage.

Atul and Shweta were originally from the main market area of Malihabad. Their father, Satish, is a property dealer, while their mother, Kusum Lata, is a homemaker.