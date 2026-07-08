Haryana offers 75% interest waiver on pending property tax dues till 31 Aug: Govt

The Haryana government on Wednesday notified a one-time 75% waiver on interest for pending property tax dues, offering relief to thousands of property owners in Gurugram and other urban local bodies who clear their outstanding tax by 31 August. Officials said the move is aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance, resolving long-pending tax disputes. (Representative Photo/HT Archive)

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya urged residents to take advantage of the scheme before the deadline.

“Property owners should clear their pending dues and complete the self-certification process by August 31 to avail themselves of the 75% interest waiver. The benefit will not be available after the notified period,” he said.

According to the notification, the scheme will cover pending property tax dues from the financial year 2010-11 to 2024-25. To avail of the concession, taxpayers will not only have to pay their outstanding tax but also complete the mandatory self-certification of their property details on the state’s NDC (No Dues Certificate) portal before the deadline.

Officials said the move is aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance, resolving long-pending tax disputes and improving the accuracy of municipal property records.

The scheme is expected to benefit a large number of property owners in Gurugram, where property tax collection has remained a contentious issue over the past several years.

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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has repeatedly struggled to improve property tax recovery, with officials attributing the shortfall to pending disputes over incorrect property records, objections regarding unit area classification, ownership details and delays in self-certification by property owners.

In recent years, the civic body has introduced self-certification to allow residents to verify and update property details online, replacing several manual processes that often resulted in disputes over tax assessment.

Officials have maintained that accurate self-declaration is essential for generating correct tax demands and reducing litigation.

The Haryana government has periodically announced amnesty schemes and interest waivers to encourage defaulters to clear long-pending dues, while the MCG has simultaneously stepped up enforcement measures, including issuing recovery notices to major defaulters and appealing to resident welfare associations and commercial property owners to pay taxes on time.

Officials said the latest waiver is expected to accelerate recovery of old dues while helping urban local bodies update their property databases before initiating fresh assessments.