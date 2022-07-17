Sidharth Nath tweets, questions Rahul, Tejaswi support to Sinha
PRAYAGRAJ: Former UP Cabinet minister and MLA from Allahabad West seat of Prayagraj Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday questioned the support extended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav to Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s presidential candidate taking on NDA’s presidential pick Droupadi Murmu.
In a tweet from his verified twitter handle, Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday said: “How can Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav extend their support to Yashwant Sinha ji who once humiliated Sonia Gandhi by calling her “arrogant” and Lalu Prasad Yadav as “extinguished cartridge”.
The tweet came shortly after the former minister tweeted a photograph with the message: Today at a tea programme organized at the residence of Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi ji to commemorate the Presidential election, which was attended by Honorable Ministers and MLAs.”
Singh’s tweet came on a day when Yashwant Sinha made a final appeal to all political parties to vote for him in July 18 election, in which he is pitted against NDA’s presidential pick Droupadi Murmu.
Yashwant Sinha in his statement had reiterated that the presidential election was not about the two candidates, but it’s a contest between two ideologies. Sinha had said he stood for safeguarding India’s democracy, while Droupadi Murmu is “supported by those who are mounting daily attacks on democracy.”
ICSE Class 10 exams: Sat Paul Mittal students bag top positions in Ludhiana
Students of Sat Paul Mittal School brought laurels to the institution by bagging top positions in Ludhiana district in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class-10 examination results declared on Sunday. While Ananya Chowdhery and Raina Mehra, both from Sat Paul Mittal, jointly topped the district with 98.8%, Amulya Dhawan and Rhea Khosla secured the second position with 98.6 % marks. Bhavya Bansal secured the third position in Ludhiana with 98.4 % .
Now, a grade separator to come up at University chowk
The Pune Municipal Corporation has planned a grade separator at the Pune University chowk aka Anandrishiji Maharaj chowk that will help vehicles move directly from Ganeshkhind road to Aundh sans any traffic signals. Work on metro line 3 Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is also underway at Ganeshkhind road. One-hundred pillars of the metro line will be coming up on this road. Work on the 1,000th piling has been completed on this route.
‘Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 gaining ground in Maharashtra’
PUNE Two months after Maharashtra first reported BA.4 and BA.5 cases, these subvariants of Omicron, according to experts, have become more prevalent, but if they have established complete dominance in the state will be decided only after genome sequencing of samples. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported one new patient of BA.4 and 18 new cases of BA.5 subvariants. This has taken the total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases to 132.
76 applications pending with PMC for vaccination drive on school campus
PUNE As many as 20 schools in Pune Municipal Corporation limits have opted for vaccination against Covid-19 on school premises whereas 76 more schools have extended applications to the health department to start vaccination of students on the premise. According to the health department, there is 31 per cent coverage of beneficiaries between the age group of 12 and 15 years in PMC limits and 19 per cent second dose coverage for the same.
Training-cum-placement cells to help polytechnic students: U.P. minister
State technical education minister Ashish Patel has said an independent and modern training-cum-placement cell has been set up in every government polytechnic college of Uttar Pradesh for better placement of polytechnic students. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the minister, while listing out 100 days' achievements of his department, said that task of establishing two polytechnics one each in Rae Bareli and Mainpuri along with 18 hostels had been completed.
