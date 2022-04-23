Sikh gurus transformed their bhakti into shakti, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India’s history would not be complete without mentioning the sacrifice and contribution of the Sikh gurus.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering during the Sikh Sabhyacharak Mela organised by Gurudwara Alambagh at the Moti Mahal lawns here.

“Due to oppression, the Sikh gurus transformed their bhakti (devotion) into shakti (power) in that period. That’s why anyone who tries to divide us should be removed and distanced. The Sikh gurus from Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh and his four sahibzadas (sons) have taught lessons of patriotism, valour, religion and culture to everyone,” he said.

Hailing the contribution of the Sikh gurus further, he said, “Just think, how people used to believe in the guru shishya parampara (mentor-disciple tradition) during that period. The Brahmins of Kashmir didn’t turn to anyone else, but to Guru Tegh Bahadur for saving their lives, who didn’t hesitate in performing the supreme sacrifice for saving them. Nowhere (else) in the world such supreme sacrifice has been performed to save religion.”

Had Guru Tegh Bahadur wanted then, he could have led a lavish life, but he chose to save others by sacrificing his life, the chief minister said.

One should be grateful to the Sikh community for making us feel safe today, Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath also said, “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who declared December 27 as Sahibzada Diwas to remember the supreme sacrifice of the four sahibzadas.”

“Usually, the CM house is for official work, not for celebrations. But I decided to celebrate 550th Prakashotsav of Shri Guru Nanak Devji. Following that, a programme to observe Sahibzada Diwas was also organised,” he added.

HISTORY OF SIKH GURUS TO BE TAUGHT IN SCHOOLS: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the history of the Sikh gurus would be taught in schools.

“I have also asked the Punjabi Akademi to organise a competition to highlight the contribution of the Sikh gurus. The state government will support all such initiatives to publicise the work of the Sikh gurus,” he said.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also attended the programme.

