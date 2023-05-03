Singapore delegation meets UP chief secy as follow-up to GIS MoU

LUCKNOW A delegation from Singapore had a meeting with UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Wednesday as a follow-up to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during UP Global Investors Summit-2023. The delegation provided an update on the first pilot project being undertaken by Singapore in Kudha Keshavpur, covering over 1,322 households. (Pic for representation)

The team was led by Francis Chong, head and senior director of EMD and SIPO, and Kah Mei Chan, head and director of SIPO.

“The meeting was a first step towards implementation of MoU signed between the ministry of trade and industry (MTI), government of the Republic of Singapore and government of Uttar Pradesh during UP Global Investors Summit-2023 for enhancing economic activities between the two geographies,” a government spokesman said.

During the meeting, the structure and key functions of the joint partnership committee (JPC) for identifying mutual areas of cooperation was discussed. The JPC will be headed by a senior minister from GoUP and minister-in-charge of trade relations, Singapore.

“The key function of JPC would be to explore the possibility of partnership in the areas of urban development, industry development, MSME upgradation and skill development,” he said.

The delegation provided an update on the first pilot project being undertaken by Singapore in Kudha Keshavpur, covering over 1,322 households. The project aims to enhance the sustainability of drinking water supply, boost supply of potable water, and improve the quality and management of water supply network.

The chief secretary suggested the delegation explores the areas near Moradabad and Saharanpur for setting up skill development centres and units related to furniture manufacturing.