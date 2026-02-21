SIR of electoral rolls: Special campaign across UP on Feb 22

Navdeep Rinwa, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer, said that the Election Commission of India has issued instructions to organise fourth special campaign on February 22 (Sunday) at all polling stations across the state to receive claims and objections during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls with the aim of including maximum number of eligible citizens in the voter list. Navdeep Rinwa, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer, said guidelines have been issued to all district election officers to ensure the success of the special campaign. (For Representation)

The earlier special campaigns were held on January 11, January 18 and January 31. Rinwa said guidelines have been issued to all district election officers to ensure the success of the special campaign. Booth level officers (BLOs) will be present at each polling station from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

All BLOs will have the documented voter list published on January 6, 2026, and a sufficient number of all types of forms, such as Forms 6, 6A, 7, and 8. Help desks will be set up at each polling station during the special campaign where voters will be assisted in filling out the forms, he added.

Booth level agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised national and state political parties will be informed of the campaign date and their assistance will be sought. The cooperation of councillors, village heads, and volunteers will also be sought as per the rules.

In addition, all district election officers and electoral registration officers have been instructed to remain mobile for supervision and ensure the success of the special campaign. Rinwa has appealed to all citizens to go to their respective booths and check their names and those of their family members in the draft voter list.

If the name of any eligible member is not included in the voter list or if such members have completed 18 years of age on January 1, 2026, they will have to get their Form 6 filled along with the declaration form and provide it to their booth level officer or an online application can also be made on the ECINET mobile application or voters.eci.gov.in portal. Form 8 can be filled to rectify any error in any entry mentioned in the draft voter list.