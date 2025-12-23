SIR responsibility: Those shirking it are under Uttar Pradesh leadership’s scanner

A day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath warned elected representatives of the party against shirking responsibility from SIR, the state party organisation on Monday conveyed messages through texts and personal calls to all concerned instructing them to discharge their SIR related obligations. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had warned elected representatives of the party against shirking responsibility from SIR (HT File Photo)

Elected representatives of the BJP, including MLAs and MPs, district and zonal presidents among others are under scanner of the state organisation of the party.

“Those lagging behind in discharging their SIR-related responsibilities will be taken to task by the state leadership,” said a senior leader of the BJP.

With only four days left for the SIR’s December 26 deadline, state general secretary (organisation) of the party, Dharampal Singh has directed all MLAs and MPs to ensure submission of SIR forms in their respective regions.

The party is keeping a close watch on all such assembly constituencies where its candidates lost by a small margin or where they just managed to win the seat by a thin margin in the 2022 assembly poll.

“The SIR data of all assembly constituencies that witnessed a close contest in the 2022 assembly poll is being examined on a daily basis,” said a BJP leader.

A section of the state leadership of the party also wants further extension of the SIR’s deadline.

The SIR’s first deadline of December 15 was extended up to December 26.

“Around three crore SIR forms are yet to be submitted. As CM has taken serious note of the issue and has also identified those (MPs, MLAs and ministers) not discharging their SIR related obligations, a section of the party’s leadership wants another extension of the SIR deadline,” said a senior BJP leader.

At the party’s organisational meeting on December 21, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had exposed the shortcomings in the SIR work of the party’s MLAs.

Adityanath had presented a list of constituencies where the SIR work was lacking due to the indifferent attitude of party MLAs.

It was revealed that deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s Lucknow Cantt constituency had a high number of shifted voters, and higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay’s Agra South constituency had a high number of missing voters.

State chief interacts with office-bearers

Newly elected state president of the BJP Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday met staff and office-bearers at the party headquarters. He also had a separate interaction with the media team of the BJP, including the state spokesperson.

During the interaction, Chaudhary assured all office-bearers that he would be easily accessible to everyone.

“The state president told everyone to reach out to him anytime whenever there is any issue. He will be easily available to address all issues,” said Hero Bajpai, state spokesperson, BJP.