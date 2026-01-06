SIR: Uttar Pradesh draft electoral rolls to be published today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will publish the draft electoral rolls of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday under the Special Intensive Process (SIR) process. The urban regions are likely to see a majority of the potential deletions . (FILE PHOTO)

Around 28.9 million (2.89 crore) names are likely to be dropped from the electoral rolls. The number constitutes 18.70% of electors enrolled in the voter list published in October 2025. Uttar Pradesh had 154.4 million voters, according to the October 2025 list.

The urban regions are likely to see a majority of the potential deletions – Ghaziabad (36.67%), Lucknow (30.88%), Kanpur Nagar (25.62%), Prayagraj (25.31%), Meerut (25.21%) and Agra (23.57%).

The enumeration phase of SIR had started in Uttar Pradesh on November 4. It concluded on December 26 after several extensions.

The number of ‘uncollectible voters’ in the state was 2.96 crore (29.6 million), according to December 11 data when the second round of the enumeration phase concluded. The figure dropped to 2.89 crore (28.9 million) voters going by December 26 data after the third round of the enumeration phase.

Among the 28.9 million uncollectible voters, 12. 9 million (8.40%) were categorised as permanently shifted, 4.6 million (2.99%) as deceased, 2.54 million ( 1.65%) as duplicate, and 7.95 million (5.15%) as untraceable, according to data. Another 774,472 voters (0.50%) had not returned enumeration forms after collecting them from booth-level officers.

The ECI had extended the date of publication of the draft electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh thrice. According to the initial schedule, announced on October 27, the draft electoral rolls were to be published on December 9.

Later, the date for the draft roll publication was extended to December 16, then to December 31 and later to January 6.

Under the EC’s revised schedule announced on December 30, the notice phase, adjudication of enumeration forms, disposal of claims and objections will be done from January 6 to February 6, 2026. The final publication of the Uttar Pradesh voter list will be done on March 6, 2026.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed concern over the deletion of a large number of voters in the state.

Addressing a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party workers on December 14, he said, “Uttar Pradesh’s population stands at around 25 crore, of which nearly 65% should be eligible voters, translating to about 16 crore voters…However, during the SIR exercise, only around 12 crore names had been recorded so far….These are not your opponent’s voters, 85 to 90% of these missing voters are ours,”.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had asked his party workers to be vigilant. The party leaders involved in strengthening the party at the booth level should keep a close watch on the SIR regarding the voter list.

Include those whose names have not been included in the voter list, he had said.