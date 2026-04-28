Sisters in crime: One posed IAS, other turned fixer; Bareilly youths lured into 11.5L job fraud

Four unemployed youths from Bareilly travelled to Lucknow expecting to join government positions, only to discover they had been duped of over ₹11.5 lakh by two sisters, one of whom allegedly posed as an IAS officer, promising jobs using forged documents. Police have taken three accused, including both sisters, into custody.

Representational image (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police suspect the sisters ran an organised racket, allegedly collecting money in multiple installments and issuing fake appointment letters while claiming links with the state secretariat.

The accused sisters, Shikha Pathak and Vipra Mishra, of Green Park, allegedly created the deception by having Vipra impersonate an additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) in Gajraula. Shikha is said to have befriended victims and vouched for her sister’s position, claiming she had arranged jobs for several people earlier.

The victims paid multiple instalments totalling ₹11.5 lakh. The scam unravelled when they reached Vibhuti Khand in Lucknow for joining and learned no such recruitment had taken place.

Preeti Loyal from Faik Enclave filed the complaint and alleged that Shikha gained her trust gradually, then introduced her to others, Adil Khan, Santosh Kumar from Satipur, and Mushahid from Baradari. All four victims later met Vipra, who assured them of government positions as computer operators, with appointment letters purportedly signed by “Manisha Trighatia, commissioner and secretary in the Uttar Pradesh government.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have arrested three accused, including both sisters. Vijendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), confirmed the joint complaint and stated that interrogation revealed the sisters may have involved other family members in the racket. “We suspect this is an organised operation targeting unemployed youths,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have arrested three accused, including both sisters. Vijendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), confirmed the joint complaint and stated that interrogation revealed the sisters may have involved other family members in the racket. “We suspect this is an organised operation targeting unemployed youths,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Investigators believe more victims exist, with inquiries underway to identify accomplices and the full scope of the fraud. Police have registered a formal case at Baradari Police Station and indicated that further cases will follow if more victims come forward. The accused are currently in custody and will face court production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators believe more victims exist, with inquiries underway to identify accomplices and the full scope of the fraud. Police have registered a formal case at Baradari Police Station and indicated that further cases will follow if more victims come forward. The accused are currently in custody and will face court production. {{/usCountry}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON