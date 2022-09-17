SIT formed to investigate Lakhimpur rape-murder

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday formed a special investigation team headed by a deputy SP-rank officer to probe the alleged rape and murder of two Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.

The sisters, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field, a kilometre away from their house.

Additional superintendent of police AK Singh said: “The team, comprising Dy SP SN Tiwari, circle officer of Nighashan... has been constituted by SP Sanjiv Suman [Lakhimpur SP] for speedy investigation...”

Meanwhile, SP Suman said they are considering invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the six men arrested in the case.

“We are mulling to impose the NSA on the six accused and a report in this regard will be sent to the district magistrate. Apart from this, DNA samples of the six accused men and the two girls will also be sent for an examination,” Suman told reporters.

In another development on Friday, assistant district government counsel Brijesh Pandey said the accused were produced before a POCSO court on Friday where they were remanded in 14-day judicial custody.