Six killed as truck rams into tea stall in UP’s Ghazipur

Six people were killed and three others seriously injured when a truck driver lost control and the vehicle rammed into a roadside tea stall in Ghazipur district on Tuesday, police said. The mishap occurred near Ahirauli Surtapur village under Mohammadabad police, they added. The truck driver was among those injured.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the deaths in the accident and instructed officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured besides all other possible help. A police officer said eight people were at the tea stall when suddenly a speeding truck coming from Ballia rammed into the tea stall resulting in the death four people on the spot.

The officer said Satyendra Thakur, 32, Virendra Ram, 45, Golu Yadav, 15, all residents of Ahirauli village and Umashankar Yadav, 60, a resident of Jiandaspur died on the spot.

A police team reached the spot and with the help of locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Chandramohan Rai, 45, and Shyambihari Kushwaha, 32, both residents of Ahirauli, were rushed to the district hospital where they died during treatment. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

The officer said enraged over the incident, locals blocked the road and demanded compensation. They lifted the blockade after district magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh and superintendent of police Rambadan Singh reached the spot and pacified them. Sub divisional magistrate Ashutosh Kumar said that the jam ended after the locals lifted road blockade.