Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Six killed as truck rams into tea stall in UP’s Ghazipur
lucknow news

Six killed as truck rams into tea stall in UP’s Ghazipur

Six people were killed as a speeding truck rammed into a roadside tea stall near Ahirauli Surtapur village of Ghazipur district
Six people were killed as a speeding truck rammed into a roadside tea stall near Ahirauli Surtapur village of Ghazipur district (For Representation)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:01 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi

Six people were killed and three others seriously injured when a truck driver lost control and the vehicle rammed into a roadside tea stall in Ghazipur district on Tuesday, police said. The mishap occurred near Ahirauli Surtapur village under Mohammadabad police, they added. The truck driver was among those injured.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the deaths in the accident and instructed officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured besides all other possible help. A police officer said eight people were at the tea stall when suddenly a speeding truck coming from Ballia rammed into the tea stall resulting in the death four people on the spot.

The officer said Satyendra Thakur, 32, Virendra Ram, 45, Golu Yadav, 15, all residents of Ahirauli village and Umashankar Yadav, 60, a resident of Jiandaspur died on the spot.

A police team reached the spot and with the help of locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Chandramohan Rai, 45, and Shyambihari Kushwaha, 32, both residents of Ahirauli, were rushed to the district hospital where they died during treatment. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

RELATED STORIES

The officer said enraged over the incident, locals blocked the road and demanded compensation. They lifted the blockade after district magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh and superintendent of police Rambadan Singh reached the spot and pacified them. Sub divisional magistrate Ashutosh Kumar said that the jam ended after the locals lifted road blockade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP