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Six members of family killed after car collides with another vehicle in UP’s Jalaun

The car, carrying ten passengers, all reportedly from the same family, was returning from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya when the driver fell asleep at the wheel near Jolhupur turn in Kalpi

Published on: May 04, 2026 09:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Six members of a family were killed and four others were critically injured on Monday morning when their car veered into an oncoming vehicle on the Kalpi-Orai stretch in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district.

The vehicle lost control and struck a moving vehicle ahead of it. (Representative file photo)

The car, carrying ten passengers, all reportedly from the same family, was returning from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya when the driver fell asleep at the wheel near Jolhupur turn in Kalpi. The vehicle lost control and struck a moving vehicle ahead of it. Four passengers died at the scene while two more succumbed during treatment.

District magistrate, Jalaun, Rajesh Kumar Pandey, said that two of those killed in the accident have been identified. The names of the individuals who were travelling in the car have been obtained; however, it is not yet clear which of them are among the deceased.

He added that the identities of the victims can only be confirmed once their family members arrive.

Also Read: Three killed as car hits tree in Deoria

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Six members of family killed after car collides with another vehicle in UP’s Jalaun
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Six members of family killed after car collides with another vehicle in UP’s Jalaun
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