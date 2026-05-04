Six members of family killed after car collides with another vehicle in UP’s Jalaun

Six members of a family were killed and four others were critically injured on Monday morning when their car veered into an oncoming vehicle on the Kalpi-Orai stretch in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district.

The vehicle lost control and struck a moving vehicle ahead of it. (Representative file photo)

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The car, carrying ten passengers, all reportedly from the same family, was returning from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya when the driver fell asleep at the wheel near Jolhupur turn in Kalpi. The vehicle lost control and struck a moving vehicle ahead of it. Four passengers died at the scene while two more succumbed during treatment.

District magistrate, Jalaun, Rajesh Kumar Pandey, said that two of those killed in the accident have been identified. The names of the individuals who were travelling in the car have been obtained; however, it is not yet clear which of them are among the deceased.

He added that the identities of the victims can only be confirmed once their family members arrive.

Also Read: Three killed as car hits tree in Deoria

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, all those aboard have been identified as members of the same family from Mahrauni in Lalitpur. They had travelled to Ayodhya and were on their way home when the crash occurred around 7am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, all those aboard have been identified as members of the same family from Mahrauni in Lalitpur. They had travelled to Ayodhya and were on their way home when the crash occurred around 7am. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The impact of the accident was such that it took an hour to extract the trapped victims. Four survivors are currently under treatment at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact of the accident was such that it took an hour to extract the trapped victims. Four survivors are currently under treatment at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bodies have been sent for post mortem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies have been sent for post mortem. {{/usCountry}}

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