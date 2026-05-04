Speeding car leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt in Panchkula; 1 arrested

Nearly three days after a car accident in Panchkula that claimed the life of a woman and left five pedestrians injured including children, police on Saturday arrested the accused driver for causing death by negligence, rash driving, and concealing evidence. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 106, 281 and 238 of the BNS. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Ram Dutt, a native of Uttar Pradesh currently residing in Maheshpur, Panchkula. He was arrested from Manimajra Motor Market.

The incident was reported around 9.35 pm near Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) on May 1, when one of the injured, Roshni, was returning from Mansa Devi Market along with her family members and neighbours. As they were walking on their side of the road near Road Bhawan, a speeding white Bolero hit them from behind.

The impact left Roshni, her mother Meena, Shivani, Hitender, Dhanwanti and a minor girl seriously injured. The driver fled the scene without stopping. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital. Due to her critical condition, Meena was referred to Sector-32 government hospital in Chandigarh, where she later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police traced the accused using CCTV footage and intelligence inputs. Police said the accused not only drove recklessly and hit pedestrians but also attempted to destroy evidence by replacing damaged parts of his vehicle to evade identification. The police also recovered the white Bolero SUV involved in the accident.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that after the accident, he changed the front bumper, grille and number plate of his Bolero to avoid being caught. A case has been registered against him under Sections 106, 281 and 238 of the BNS. He has been sent to judicial custody.