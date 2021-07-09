Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Six pilgrims to Ayodhya drown in Saryu; three more feared dead
lucknow news

Six pilgrims to Ayodhya drown in Saryu; three more feared dead

The tragedy took place when three women of the 15-member group from Agra, who had come to Ayodhya for ‘Ram Lala’ darshan at Ram Janmbhoomi, went near the river and slipped into the water accidentally.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:40 PM IST
While divers could manage to rescue three persons alive, six others pulled out later succumbed at the hospital. (HT)

Six people were killed while three persons are feared to be drowned in heavy water current of river Saryu in Ayodhya on Friday.

The tragedy took place when three women of the 15-member group from Agra, who had come to Ayodhya for ‘Ram Lala’ darshan at Ram Janmbhoomi, went near the river and slipped into the water accidentally.

Nine other people jumped into the water to save them but also got swept in the high-water current, said senior police officials.

The divers could manage to rescue three persons, said public relation officer of SSP Ayodhya Shailesh Pandey. “Six others were pulled out later by the police divers during the rescue operation, but they succumbed during treatment at the hospital. Three people are still missing, and police divers are carrying out operation to search them,” he said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the local district administration to immediately reach the spot and provide all possible to help to the affected families.

Ayodhya district magistrate Anup Kumar Jha, who visited the spot, said all necessary arrangements had been done for the survivors.

Jha said total 15 people of four families from Agra had come to Ayodhya for ‘Ram Lala’ darshan at Ram Janmbhoomi. He said the incident took place around noon when the family visited the Gupta ghat and three women members of the group went near the river and slipped into the water.

He said the incident apparently took place as visitors could not assess the river depth at the bank and heavy water current. He said the extra police force had been deployed at the riverbanks to avert any further such incident. He said visitors are being asked to stay away from the river due to high water current at present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?

‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile

Video of dog bringing cow for sleepover and mom reacting to it is hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP