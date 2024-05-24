Sixth phase LS election: Over 1.25 lakh cops, HGs, 278 cos of PAC, CAPF deployed in U.P.

For the sixth phase of parliamentary elections to be held in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 U.P. districts on Saturday, 1,25,122 civil police personnel, home guards, along with 278 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed, said officials here on Friday. Voting will take place from 7 am. All voters present at the polling booths at 6 pm will be permitted to exercise their franchise. (For Representation)

As many as 18,862 village guards and 443 Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel have been deployed as force multipliers. Strategic deployment has been done at 28,171 polling booths at 17,121 polling centres across 15 districts, namely Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Balrampur, Shravasti, Siddarth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Varanasi and Bhadohi, said U.P. DGP Prashant Kumar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash said 8,840 inspectors/sub-inspectors, 68,191 head constables/constables and 48,091 home guards have been deployed to ensure peace and prevent law and order problems at polling centres.

Additionally, armed police forces, including 49 companies of PAC and 229 companies of CAPF have been deployed, he added. He said 31 international barriers across India-Nepal borders, 18 inter-state barriers, 545 inter-district barriers and 1,730 intra-district barriers have been set up for checking in these districts for the polling.

He mentioned that CCTV cameras have also been installed for round-the-clock vigilance over the movement of people. “A total of 508 flying squad teams, 552 static surveillance teams, and 137 quick response teams are actively involved in checking and maintaining vigilance in poll-bound districts,” ADG (L&O) said.

He added that 1,836 flying squads, 1,743 static surveillance teams, and 356 quick response teams have been formed for vigilance across the state while sleuths of intelligence wing and social media cell are also on alert to monitor every activity during polls.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said the Election Commission has completed preparations to hold fair and peaceful election. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. All voters present in the queue at the polling booths at 6 pm will be permitted to exercise their franchise.

The 14 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls on Saturday include Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shravasti, Domariaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj (SC), Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr (SC) and Bhadohi.

Bypoll will also be held in Gainsari assembly constituency located in Balrampur district, he said. Re-polling will be held at polling booth number 343, primary school Khiriya Pamaran under Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat.

There are a total of 2,70,69,874 voters in the sixth phase, in which 1,43,30,361 are males and 1,27,38,257 are females while 1,256 are third gender voters.

“The highest number of voters are in Sant Kabir Nagar and the least in Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency. Total 162 candidates are in the fray in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. Of them, 146 are male and 16 are female candidates. The maximum number of 26 candidates are in Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency and the least number of 6 candidates are in Domariaganj Lok Sabha constituency,” Rinwa said. Seven candidates are in the fray in Gainsari assembly constituency.

There are a total of 28,171 polling booths in the sixth phase of elections out of which 3,978 are critical. To keep a vigil on voting, the poll panel has deployed 3 special observers, 14 general observers, 8 police observers and 18 expenditure observers.

Besides, 2,192 sector magistrates, 282 zonal magistrates, 24 static magistrates and 2,833 micro observers have also been deployed. Some 34,145 EVM control units, 36,986 ballot units and 36,385 VVPATs have been prepared for voting in the elections.

Adequate paramilitary forces have been deployed to conduct the polls peacefully. The responsibility of security of the strong room has also been given to paramilitary forces.

Live webcasting has been arranged at more than 50% booths (14,480) that will be supervised at all three levels by the district election officer, the chief electoral officer and Election Commission of India.

“Arrangements for videography have been made at 5,057 polling places. In the sixth phase, a total of 293 model polling stations and 86 women, 52 disabled and 63 youth personnel managed polling stations have been created,” Rinwa said.