Skating rink in place of garbage dump at Lucknow Raj Bhawan

In an effort to enhance both cleanliness and fitness for children, a skating rink was inaugurated near Gate Number 14 of the Governor’s House on Monday. The event was attended by governor Anandiben Patel, urban development minister AK Sharma, and mayor Sushma Kharkwal. The newly built skating rink at Raj Bhawan (Sourced)

The area, which was previously filled with garbage, has now been transformed as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The modern skating rink, made by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, is expected to become a hub for sports and fitness activities.

The conversion of the garbage-vulnerable point near Gate No. 14 of the Raj Bhawan into a skating rink marks a new beginning for the city and instills new hope among its residents, said governor Anandiben Patel.

Now, children and young people in the area can showcase their skating skills. This initiative is part of a broader effort to make Lucknow a clean, green, and modern city that appeals to everyone, said mayor Sushma Kharakwal.