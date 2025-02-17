Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Skating rink in place of garbage dump at Lucknow Raj Bhawan

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 17, 2025 10:04 PM IST

The area, which was previously filled with garbage, has now been transformed as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission

In an effort to enhance both cleanliness and fitness for children, a skating rink was inaugurated near Gate Number 14 of the Governor’s House on Monday. The event was attended by governor Anandiben Patel, urban development minister AK Sharma, and mayor Sushma Kharkwal.

The newly built skating rink at Raj Bhawan (Sourced)
The newly built skating rink at Raj Bhawan (Sourced)

The area, which was previously filled with garbage, has now been transformed as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The modern skating rink, made by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, is expected to become a hub for sports and fitness activities.

The conversion of the garbage-vulnerable point near Gate No. 14 of the Raj Bhawan into a skating rink marks a new beginning for the city and instills new hope among its residents, said governor Anandiben Patel.

Now, children and young people in the area can showcase their skating skills. This initiative is part of a broader effort to make Lucknow a clean, green, and modern city that appeals to everyone, said mayor Sushma Kharakwal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On