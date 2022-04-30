Skill Development Mission: UP govt to introduce five health-related courses

As part of its ongoing mission to improve health infrastructure and hone skills of nursing and paramedical staff, the state government will soon introduce five new health-related courses to the UP Skill Development Mission, said a government press release on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They include OT technician, radiotherapy technician, anaesthesia technician, dialysis technician and MRI technician courses. The state government is also gearing up to make three paramedical and six nursing schools operational and lay foundation stones of 24 skill labs within six months.

Admissions to general nursing and midwifery (GNM) and BSc nursing courses will be conducted through national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET). The government will enhance the quality of training through establishment of nursing colleges in government medical colleges as well as district hospitals and increase availability of seats in them. The state government is working on improving quality of private nursing colleges.

The government has also prepared a detailed roadmap in this regard. Lack of skilled human resource in the health sector has been a major obstacle to improving healthcare in the state for the past many decades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

49 nursing, paramedical schools each in UP in next 5 years

The state government has set an ambitious target to make 49 nursing and as many paramedical schools functional in the state in the next five years. The government will also increase seats substantially in different courses, including 7,000 seats in MBBS, 3000 in PG, 14,500 in nursing and 3,600 in paramedical.

The Yogi government has left no stone unturned in the development of health infrastructure in the last five years. This was evident during the last couple of years of the pandemic as the government worked tirelessly to ensure testing, treatment and vaccination of its population through a well-thought-out strategy.

Uttar Pradesh, which had only 12 medical colleges until 2017, has seen improvement in the health services during the Yogi government. Medical facilities have been expanded in the state to make quality healthcare accessible to people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}