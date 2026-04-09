Sleeping infant dies in Lko’s old Hanuman temple wall collapse

A six-month-old baby died after a dilapidated wall of the old and famous Hanuman temple collapsed in Dandaiya Bazaar, under the Aliganj police station limits, on Thursday, trapping the infant under the debris.

A wall of the Old Hanuman Mandir collapsed in Aliganj, Lucknow, on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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According to a Lucknow police statement, the incident took place around 11 am when a portion of the old temple wall suddenly caved in. Several families had built huts against the structure, and the child, the son of Gajodhar, an auto driver originally from Misrikh in Sitapur, was inside one such hut when the wall collapsed.

The local police, along with municipal teams and residents, launched a rescue operation immediately after receiving information. The infant was pulled out alive from the rubble and rushed to Bhaurao Deoras Hospital. Doctors later referred him to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

In an official statement, police said, “Despite efforts to save him, the infant died during treatment at KGMU,” the statement added.

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{{^usCountry}} Mewalal, grandfather of the deceased said, “The baby was asleep inside the hut at the time of the incident. Locals said it took nearly 90 minutes to clear the debris, with 50–60 people initially trying to rescue the child before authorities stepped in.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mewalal, grandfather of the deceased said, “The baby was asleep inside the hut at the time of the incident. Locals said it took nearly 90 minutes to clear the debris, with 50–60 people initially trying to rescue the child before authorities stepped in.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said personnel remain deployed at the site to maintain law and order, and that further investigation and legal proceedings are underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said personnel remain deployed at the site to maintain law and order, and that further investigation and legal proceedings are underway. {{/usCountry}}

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